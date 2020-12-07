Shawnee Co. Health Dept. to use new software to better coronavirus response

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is taking further steps to help fight the coronavirus.

County commissioners on Monday approved a new software the Shawnee County Health Department will purchase to better their coronavirus response.

The Statistical Analysis Software will be purchased from Executive Information Systems, LLC. This technology is also used by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Health Institute and many other county health departments, according to Craig Barnes with the Shawnee County Health Department.

“We have a large network of partners that we can help troubleshoot through this, and get ideas on how to best visualize and share data with our community partners and stakeholders, as well as the public at large,” Barnes said.

The software, licensing and training will cost the county $13,660 in SPARK funds. SPARK funds stem from the taskforce that is charged in leading Kansas to recovery from coronavirus.

The information found by the software will also help the county’s epidemiologists with their community based-interventions.