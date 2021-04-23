Shawnee Co. health officer gives update on COVID-19 for county

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) — Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke updated KSNT News reporter Cassie Nichols Friday on what their recommendations are for handling COVID-19 based on the public health need.

For people vaccinated, safety measures that were previously in place such as social distancing and masking up are no longer in place, but are still recommended when interacting with people from another household, according to Locke.



In recent news, 50% of people aged 16 or older have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Shawnee County.

Dr. Locke says she thinks at that everyone who is ready and willing to get the vaccine has already been reached out too.



“Now it’s more individuals who are thinking about whether it’s right for them,” Locke said. “Thinking through the data and the risks and benefits and making that decision to come in and get vaccinated.”

Locke adds that the vaccines are being monitored constantly for safety.



“As soon as we see even a hint that there could be concern with the vaccine, we are putting it on hold and actually evaluating that data,” Locke said.

If you are looking to get vaccinated and are not wanting to make an appointment, look below for walk-in clinics.