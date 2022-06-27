SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT)- The Shawnee County Health Department has received its first shipment of pediatric vaccines and will start making them available by appointment.

On Monday, June 20, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced they would be following the guideline put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concerning eligibility for children 6 months to 5 years old.

SCHD will offer walk-in and call-in appointments for parents who want their children to get the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna pediatric vaccine.

Appointments can be made by calling (785) 251-5700 or coming to the Clinical Services Division at 2115 SW 10th Avenue.

Walk-in hours include Monday, Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday hours are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To see dose schedules, check out the document below: