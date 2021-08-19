Shawnee Co releases new numbers on COVID-19, back to high category

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County is rising.

On August 19th the Shawnee County Health Department is reporting 123 new coronavirus cases, 1,139 in isolation, and 69 currently hospitalized.

The majority of new cases in the last month are occurring in patients 25 years old to 54 years old. There are 51 cases of children under 9 years old, and there were 97 new cases between five years old and 19 years old.

On Aug 12 Shawnee County reported there were 72 new cases in Shawnee County, 834 people are in isolation and 59 individuals are currently hospitalized.

Wyandotte County announced that starting Wednesday, the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 12 and up who are immunocompromised will be available in Wyandotte County.