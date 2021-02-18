Shawnee County agencies will help residents fill out COVID interest form in person

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Agencies across Shawnee County are teaming up with the Shawnee County Health Department to help older adults and those without access to certain technology fill out the COVID vaccine interest form.

The vaccine is currently available for health care workers and residents who are 65 and older. Anyone who falls in to these phases is encouraged to fill out the form. The City of Topeka, health department and the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging (JAAA) are planning pop-up events to help make this happen.

The groups plan on hosting the pop up events at places where assistance is most needed. Representatives of the groups listed community centers and senior independent living centers as examples.

A list of upcoming pop up events will be released next week. The first pop up event will take place on Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the JAAA office located at 29th and Topeka Blvd.

No appointment is required.