Shawnee County announces new health officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners announced a new health officer Thursday.

Dr. Erin Locke, M.D. MPH is a family physician and lives in Shawnee County. According to the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners, she’ll be transferring from the Holton Community Hospital where she was the COVID-19 Incident Command Liaison Officer, in addition to providing full-spectrum medical care. Locke will be taking over the position previously held by Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino and Interim Health Officer Dr. Dennis Cooley.

“As we look to the future, we’ll need to really reassess the health status in Shawnee County. The evaluations that were done before the pandemic will likely look very different after the pandemic and so we’ll really need to reassess where are we and then set the priorities for moving forward,” Dr. Locke said when asked what some of her priorities will be.

According to the board of commissioners, Locke holds the following licensures and certifications:

American Board of Family Medicine

Kansas state medical license

DEA Controlled Substances Registration Certificate

Pediatric Advanced Life Support

Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Advanced Trauma Life Support

Locke will start her role as the Shawnee County Health Officer on Feb. 1.