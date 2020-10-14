Shawnee County announces trick-or-treating guidelines

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department wants trick-or-treating to be safe and is offering guidelines to keep children healthy in the midst of a pandemic.

“Many traditional activities surrounding Halloween can be high-risk for spreading all types of viruses, including COVID-19,” said Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Department Director. “Halloween, as well as other upcoming holidays, may look and feel slightly different. However, we will be able to still find fun and safe alternatives to celebrate while continuing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The SCHD is urging everyone to wear face coverings and stay at least six feet away from people that are not part of your household.

The Shawnee County Health Department offers the following guidance on how to celebrate Halloween during this pandemic:

Making Trick-or-Treating Safer:



• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters;

• Give out treats outdoors, if possible;

• Set up a station or table with individually bagged treats for kids to take versus handing out

treats;

• Wash hands before handling treats;

• Stay away from crowds and clustering, and follow safe distance rules even when outdoors;

• Wear a mask.



Wearing a Mask:



• Make your cloth mask part of your costume;

• A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask;

• Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult;

• Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble

breathing.



Events and Gatherings:

• Avoid gatherings, events, or parties with large numbers of people outside of your household.

• Avoid indoor events such as haunted houses. A local haunted forest or corn maze may be a

better option, as long as cloth face-covering use, physical distancing and one-way walkthrough is enforced. If you think there may be screaming, leave extra distance.

• Whether indoors or outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in

close contact with others for a long time. Maintain a 6-foot distance when appropriate.