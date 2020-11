TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County commissioners approved an emergency order by Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino Thursday, ordering bars and restaurants to close by 9 p.m.

This new order begins at midnight Friday and will last until Dec. 15. The county will then reevaluate the order.

Youth sports were also canceled in the new order.

This is a developing story.