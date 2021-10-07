Shawnee County cases drop slightly this week, positive tests rise

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator is showing Shawnee County remains in the “substantial” category.

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 shows the current number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed remains substantial.

The number of new cases diagnosed has dropped slightly, however, the percent of positive tests went from 6.1% to 6.5%.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Oct. 5, reports Shawnee County has 33 new coronavirus cases, 482 individuals in isolation, and 51 current hospitalizations. That is 96 fewer people in isolation since one week ago. A two-week trend shows a slight drop in new cases from 14 days ago.

The two-week trend in hospitalizations shows a steady decrease. On Oct. 5, Shawnee County reported 51 individuals hospitalized.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 25 and 34 years old with 52 cases.

There are 17 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days, and 37 cases between the ages of five and nine years old, a decrease in the last several weeks. That is a sharp drop in the number of diagnosed cases for both age groups.

There are currently 50 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old, a sharp drop from 167 cases seven days ago.

Anyone 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 shot in Shawnee County.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 24,818 cumulative cases and 443 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 347 variant cases since the start of the pandemic.