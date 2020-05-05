Shawnee County clarifies rules for worship, elective surgery and Parks and Recreation in Phase 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Emergency Management clarified rules Tuesday for places of worship and elective surgeries during the state’s first phase of coronavirus recovery.

The changes are:

*Places of worship: Like businesses, places of worship are required to follow social distancing guidelines. Families of course can sit together but 6-foot separation between families should be kept. The entirety of the gathering is subject to the size of the space or facility where social distancing and cleaning can be ensured. Other restrictions applied are by the leadership of those specific places of worship.

*Elective surgery: Facilities that provide elective surgeries or procedure (to include dental offices) are allowed to open. Social distancing and cleaning recommendations apply. Any further restrictions that ensure safety are encouraged and highly recommended.

*Parks + Recreation. During Phase one the following are closed: Community Centers/Wellness Centers, Organized sports and venues, Summer Camps, Recreation programs, Swimming pools, Old Prairie Town buildings, Rental facilities (including shelters), Outdoor Entertainment Venues/Events, Playgrounds, Outdoor restrooms, Senior Centers, Splash Pads, Beaches.

o Community Gardens: Open with appropriate social distancing by assigned 2-hour work window, masks and gloves recommended for all, no shared tools.

o Marinas: Marinas open with mass gathering restrictions and social distancing.

o Courts and Skate Parks: Open but limited to non-contact activities with a limit of 10 people and adequate social distancing.

o Dog Park: Open but limited to non-contact activities with a limit of 10 people and adequate social distancing. Follow posted guidance

