Shawnee County Commission letting mask mandate end at midnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission has decided Thursday morning that the area’s COVID-19 mask mandate will end at midnight.

Commissioner Kevin Cook told KSNT News before going into an executive session that the group decided to let the mandate expire. The only properties that will still require masks are the Shawnee County Jail and Shawnee County Health Department. Private businesses will get to decide if they still require masks.

In a March 29 meeting, Commissioners Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays decided after a vote that the mask mandate would stay in place for county property, but that “any party potentially aggrieved,” like businesses, churches, non-profits or individuals can decide to allow their employees and patrons to opt-out of the mask mandate while on-premises.