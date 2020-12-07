Shawnee County Commissioners vote to extend emergency order

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – As coronavirus cases are “uncontrolled” in Shawnee County, the county commissioners voted on Monday to extend the emergency order.

This declares a state of local disaster emergency in Shawnee County, and will allow access to coronavirus resources as needed.

“This will allow us to continue access to potential CARES Act funding, or any other potential funding sources, as well as the requisition of additional PPE,” said Errin Mahan with Shawnee County Emergency Management.

Mahan said the emergency management team felt this was the right move after speaking with the State Emergency Operations Center.

The order was extended until June 30, 2021.