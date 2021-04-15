Shawnee County Community COVID-19 Indicator Rating has increased 5 points, from 2 to 7

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the period from April 4th through April 10th is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The overall index score this week has increased 5 points from 2 to 7. This keeps our community in the Moderate index this week. Key takeaways from this week’s scorecard include the following:

Number of weekly cases increased 22.1% to 116 cases total for this reporting period

Percentage of positive tests continues to stay low at 3.2% for this reporting period

Cases contacted within 24 hours of being reported has continues to stay at a high percentage; at 96% for this reporting period

Hospital Stress Index has increased for the third straight week reaching the High threshold for the first time since the launch of the updated indicator report

The hospital stress index went from substantial (1.8) to high (2.3).

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator rating was moderate, scored at a 2, for the period from March 28 through April 3.

Earlier this week the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it has identified a patient who contracted the Brazilian P.1 variant of coronavirus in Sedgwick County.

The South African and U.K. B.1.1.7 variants have also been found in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Secretary Lee Norman announced on Tuesday that Kansas will follow the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administrations guidelines and pause the use of the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This after six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination.