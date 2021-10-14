Shawnee County coronavirus numbers falling, still ‘substantial’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator is showing Shawnee County in the “substantial” category, however for the first time in weeks the indicator is getting closer to moderate.

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9 shows the current number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed has gone from “high” to “substantial.”

The number of new cases diagnosed has dropped slightly, however, the percent of positive tests went from 6.5% to 6.0%.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Oct. 12, reports Shawnee County has 28 new coronavirus cases, 366 individuals in isolation, and 38 current hospitalizations. That is five fewer new cases in the last two weeks, 116 fewer people in isolation since one week ago, and 13 fewer hospitalizations from one week ago.

The two-week trend in hospitalizations has shown a steady decrease within the last couple of weeks. On Oct. 12, Shawnee County reported 38 individuals hospitalized.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 25 and 34 years old with 18 cases. This is a dramatic decrease for this age group over a 30-day time frame.

There are 8 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days, and 10 cases between the ages of five and nine years old, a decrease in the last several weeks. That is a sharp drop in the number of diagnosed cases for both age groups.

There are currently 22 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old, a sharp drop of more than 50% from seven days ago.

Anyone 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 shot in Shawnee County.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 25,097 cumulative cases and 445 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 353 variant cases since the start of the pandemic.