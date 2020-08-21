Shawnee County coronavirus score: High transmission ‘but not in red zone,’ health officer says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is rolling out a new scorecard to track coronavirus transmission, and currently shows high local passage of the disease.

Health officials have taken six indicators that will give a value to equal the transmission score for the community. Every Thursday the county will update the chart and plug values into the scorecard, according to Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino.

This can also help school determine whether to move from in-person to online classes, or vice versa. The first scorecard result shows the local weekly case transmission is high, “but not in the red zone,” according to Pezzino.

Watch the meeting here: