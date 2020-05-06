Shawnee County ‘counting on public’ to follow coronavirus safety guidelines during reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team reminded the public the community is counting on everyone to follow all of the guidelines issued by the state for coronavirus prevention.

Shawnee County will follow Governor Laura Kelly’s “Ad Astra: A guide to open Kansas,” enacted through Executive Order 20-29, in full. While in phase one of reopening, the county response team reminded the public to practice the follow coronavirus safety measures:

It is highly encouraged to continue to wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.

It is highly encouraged for people to only leave their homes for essentials.

It is highly recommended those employees in any service industry wear PPE, especially cloth masks.

It is highly encouraged to continue telework.

Avoid socializing in person with groups of 10 or more individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.

The team said it will continue to monitor the pandemic closely and provide updates to the county’s Shawnee County Recovery Task Force.