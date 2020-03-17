Shawnee County Courthouse suspends DUI charges, small claims until April 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Courthouse suspended all face-to-face communications and meetings during the coronavirus pandemic to practice social distancing.

According to the courthouse, dockets such as DUI charges, traffic violations and small claims will be suspended through April 3.

The courthouse is still holding jury trials, but is implementing ways to practice social distancing. Court Administrator Lea Welch said she hopes this change will give jurors more space.

“Half of the potential jurors come in at 8, so the number was under 50 and we had the other half reporting this afternoon,” Welch said. “We’ve tried to accommodate those less than 50 gatherings with adequate space to the best we can.”

Court judges are continuing to meet and will decide how to move forward with court as more information becomes available about the virus.