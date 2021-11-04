Shawnee County COVID-19 deaths at lowest number since start of pandemic, county stays ‘substantial’

TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Shawnee County Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard reported on Nov. 1 that there were two confirmed coronavirus deaths from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1. That number has not been this low since the first month of the pandemic in March of 2020.

The Shawnee County Covid Indicator, released this morning at 8 a.m. is showing Shawnee County remains in the “Substantial” category.

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 shows the current number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed remains substantial.

The number of new cases diagnosed has risen from 267 to 240 cases, and, the percent of positive tests went from 5.9% to 5.6%.

Nov. 2, Shawnee County COVID-19 Dashboard

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Nov. 2, reports Shawnee County has 39 new coronavirus cases, 293 individuals in isolation, and 28 current hospitalizations. A two-week trend in Shawnee County showed 39 new cases on Nov. 2, that number dipped on Oct. 21 was 35. The number dipped to six on Oct. 30 but has risen dramatically since that day.

The two-week trend in hospitalizations shows 20 hospitalizations on Oct. 21, which dropped to 19 cases on Oct. 24 before reaching 28 cases on Nov. 2.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 35 to 44 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 44 confirmed cases for children between five and nine in the last 30 days.

Confirmed Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group | Last 30 Days

There are 19 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days, a drop from 24 cases seven days ago.

There are currently 74 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old in the last 30 days. That number has dropped by two cases this week.

Since March of 2020 there have been 3,594 confirmed coronavirus cases diagnosed in Shawnee County for the age group 35- to 44 years old. While this age group has seen the most cases, 25- to 34 year olds are not far behind at 3,542 confirmed cases.

Kids ages 5 to 11 can now get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC advisory panel unanimously approved the decision on Tuesday.

The dosage will be a third of the amount that’s given to teens and adults and will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 25,839 cumulative cases and 449 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 397 variant cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of variant cases continues to creep upward.

The deadliest month in Shawnee County was November of 2020 when 99 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

Shawnee County reported two deaths on Nov. 1, 2021. This is the least amount of deaths for a month since March 1, 2020, which also saw two confirmed deaths.

According to the Shawnee County Health Department, 44% of Shawnee County males and 56% of women in Shawnee County are fully vaccinated.