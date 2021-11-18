Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator creeping upward, variant cases continue climb

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator is creeping upward as the weekly case incidence continues to rise.

Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator, Oct. 31 through Nov. 6

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 shows the current number of coronavirus cases is on the rise.

The number of new cases diagnosed has gone from 292 to 382 cases and the percent of positive tests went from 6.1% to 7.8%.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Nov. 14, reports Shawnee County has 15 new coronavirus cases, 471 individuals in isolation, and 33 current hospitalizations. A two-week trend in Shawnee County showed 54 new cases on Nov. 4, that number rose to 61 on Nov. 10. The number of individuals in isolation went from 426 to 471 in one week.

Confirmed Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group | Last 30 Days

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 35 to 44 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 38 cases for the age group 35 to 44 years old, 11 fewer cases than one week ago.

There are nine children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days.

There are currently 44 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old in the last 30 days.

Kids ages 5 to 11 can now get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC advisory panel unanimously approved the decision on Tuesday.

The dosage will be a third of the amount that’s given to teens and adults and will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 26,413 cumulative cases and 473 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 430 variant cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of variant cases continues to creep upward.

The deadliest month in Shawnee County was November of 2020 when 99 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.