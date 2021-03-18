Shawnee County COVID-19 indicator moderate, decreases to 2

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus cases continue to drop in Shawnee County as vaccine distribution ramps up.

Less than 100 new cases have been reported in the county according to the new scorecard.

The percent of positive tests has decreased from 3.3% to 2.8%.

The Shawnee County Health Department released a scorecard today, March 18 for the period of March 7 through March 13.

Earlier this month on March 4, the Shawnee County Health Department released a scorecard that had the transmission severity index rating at a 6, the rating for last week was a 2, moving closer to the low rating.