Shawnee County COVID-19 indicator moderate, decreases to 2

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report
Period of March 7 through March 13

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus cases continue to drop in Shawnee County as vaccine distribution ramps up.

Less than 100 new cases have been reported in the county according to the new scorecard.

The percent of positive tests has decreased from 3.3% to 2.8%.

The Shawnee County Health Department released a scorecard today, March 18 for the period of March 7 through March 13.

Earlier this month on March 4, the Shawnee County Health Department released a scorecard that had the transmission severity index rating at a 6, the rating for last week was a 2, moving closer to the low rating.

SNCO COVID-19 Community Indicator Report 03-18-2021 by Michael K. Dakota on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories