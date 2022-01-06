Shawnee County COVID Indicator back in the red, cases rise dramatically

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for Dec. 26 through Jan.1 is showing a significant increase in cases and transmission of the coronavirus and its variants.

The weekly case incidence – or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week – went from 750 to 1492.

The percent of positivity went up from 12.9% last week to 19.9%.

The Shawnee County Health Department reported on Jan. 4 a four-week trend showing cases are rising, with 85 current hospitalizations.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are for people between the ages of 25 to 34 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 176 cases for the age group 25 to 34 years old.

The Indicator reports county cases are increasing by more than 25%.