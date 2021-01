TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The court administer with the 3rd Judicial District released a brief statement Thursday saying the Shawnee County District Court will not conduct any jury trials before April 5, 2021.

Due to safety concerns, the court said it is committed to keeping jurors, defendants, staff and attorneys safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3rd Judicial Court makes up all of Shawnee County.