Shawnee County DMV adjusts building access amid coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Department of Motor Vehicles is closing its annex and consolidating all services at the Shawnee County Courthouse location, according to Larry Mah, Shawnee County Treasurer.

The 17th Street annex will be completely closed to the public and access will be restricted at the courthouse, beginning Monday, March 23. Mah asked that you contact the office ahead of time at trmvdiv@snco.us or (785) 251-6493.

This announcement comes several days after Mah announced that the DMV had suspended walk-in registration renewals.