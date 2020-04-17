Shawnee County explains what returning to normal looks like

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials hope to allow people to be enjoying dining in restaurants, going to church, attending weddings and other events again this summer.

Parades, firework shows and the Heartland Stampede concert festival may be a different story.

Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, said he will establish guidelines by the end of next week of what activities will look like when people are able to leave their homes and return to work.

While some activity may resume, he said there may still be restrictions on how many people can gather at one time.

Nothing will happen until the governor ends the statewide stay-at-home order, which is currently scheduled to end May 3 but may be extended. After that, county governments will decide what activities can resume.

Pezzino said current Shawnee County infection trends are looking positive and we may even be past the peak of the disease. Most patients are aware of how they got the coronavirus, making tracking the disease easier.