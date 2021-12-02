Shawnee County follows state trends, increase in COVID, variant cases

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator is creeping upward as the weekly case incidence continues to rise.

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 shows the current number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

State health officials say coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 4,477 in two days. The state hasn’t seen that big of a two-day jump in positive cases since early September.

The number of new Shawnee County cases diagnosed has gone from 419 to 434 cases and the percent of positive tests went from 8.5% to 9.1%.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Nov. 30, reports Shawnee County has 48 new coronavirus cases, 694 individuals in isolation, and 59 current hospitalizations. A two-week trend in Shawnee County showed 48 new cases on Nov. 30, which is a significant decrease from Nov. 18 when the number of new cases was 75. The number of individuals in isolation went from 657 to 694 in 12 days.

Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard

Shawnee County, KS

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 35 to 44 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 55 cases for the age group 35 to 44 years old, a steady rise from two weeks ago.

Confirmed Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group | Last 30 Days

There are 52 children between the ages of 0-9 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days.

There are currently 59 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old in the last 30 days.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 27,474 cumulative cases and 478 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 473 variant cases since the start of the pandemic, in the last two weeks, Shawnee County has confirmed 43 variant cases.

The deadliest month in Shawnee County was November of 2020 when 99 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

The KDHE said almost 29,000 people got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days.

7,189 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

6,521 got their second dose

And 15,271 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 60.62% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 52.49% have completed a vaccine series.

The KDHE reports 19 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,705.