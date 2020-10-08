Shawnee County Health Department adds 26 deaths to dashboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department said it will add 26 additional deaths to the COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 60.

After receiving reports of COVID-19 deaths not currently included in our reported number of deaths the SCHD completed a comprehensive investigation into both the reporting processes for deaths from local institutions and of all the cases that are included in the state’s electronic disease reporting system with a diagnosis of COVID-19 that are marked as ‘Deceased’. The investigation revealed multiple, additional deaths that the SCHD had not originally been notified of. The SCHD reviewed those records with respective hospitals or nursing homes as well as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and ended up with an additional 26 deaths likely related to COVID-19. Shawnee County Health Department

SCHD said deaths will now be listed as provisional deaths on the dashboard and will include any deaths within 30 days of a confirmed positive coronavirus test.

The health department last updated its dashboard Wednesday afternoon, reporting 2,917 positive cases and 2,530 recoveries.