Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team announces Phase 2 reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team announced its Phase 2 reopening plan on Wednesday.
This begins on Friday, after Governor Laura Kelly announced she’s moving the state to Phase 2 more than a week earlier than anticipated.
The plan follow’s the governor’s plan, but with more restrictions:
- Restaurants
- All employees must wear masks.
- No counter service, only at tables 6 feet apart.
- No self service.
- Retail
- All employees must wear masks.
- Shopping carts should be disinfected before customers have access.
- Hand sanitizer must be available throughout the store.
- Marks should be placed on the floor next to each cash register to mark where to wait for check out.
- Personal services
- Both service provider & client/customer must wear masks at all times.
- One customer is allowed per service provider in the business at any given time.
- If the service can’t be provided without either party wearing a mask, the service can’t be provided.
- Hair braiding must following guidance set by KDHE and the Shawnee County Health Department.
- Gyms, Fitness Centers
- Staff needs to be on the premises through the duration of operating hours. No unattended operations are allowed.
- All employees must wear masks.
- Equipment should be cleaned thoroughly between uses.
- Sharing equipment should be minimized (e.g., no throw-balls or circuit training while moving station to station). No shared mats or rolls are allowed.
- Real Estate
- Individual showings are allowed.
- All people involved must wear a mask.
- No open houses are allowed.
- Childcare
- Outdoor activities are encouraged; use of commonly touched items (playground equipment, toys, sports equipment) is discouraged.
- Enhanced cleanings must be performed daily.
- If possible, children should be cared for in rooms with the same caregiver(s) each day placed into cohorts so that the same children are in the same space with the same caregiver(s) each day.
- Limit the mixing of children, such as by staggering playground times and keeping groups separate for special activities such as art, music, and exercising.
- Parents and caregivers should not enter the facility, except for the time strictly necessary to drop off and pick up children.
- Entertainment venues
- Can operate only at 50% of their capacity and only if they can pre-assign seats or adopt other measures to follow social distancing.
- Employees who are in contact with the public must wear masks at all times.
- Bar areas in these venues are prohibited.
- Counter service guidelines for restaurants applies to food service areas in these venues i.e. eating at the counter and self-serve areas are prohibited.