Shawnee County Health Department conducts over 50 coronavirus tests with drive through clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department said Thursday it has plenty of coronavirus tests available at its drive through clinic.

The testing for uninsured people in the county is on its third day at Highland Park High School.

To get tested, you have to show at least two coronavirus symptoms. Those include: symptoms include chills, headache, sore throat, muscle pains, body aches, general feeling of discomfort, losing sense of taste, fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The department said it’s done 58 tests so far and workers have been able to accommodate everyone who needs testing.

“We can test more people so please call us. And if you want to be tested today, you can still call today. We can get the information out to the testing site and get you tested,” Linda Ochs with the health department said.

Ochs also said the highest number of coronavirus cases in Shawnee County are in east and north Topeka.

She said that’s likely because of low economic status and lack of health care.