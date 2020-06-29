Shawnee County Health Department creates new position to help with coronavirus response

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is creating a new position to help with coronavirus response.

At Monday’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, the department’s Director, Linda Ochs, told commissioners the new infectious disease division manager will take over contact tracing, testing and vaccination clinics for the department.

Ochs said employees have been overwhelmed with unexpected tasks related to the coronavirus and is looking to get them back to their original duties and schedule.

“There were at least five of us working pretty much all weekend and so that has been the case every weekend since March, and plus we’re working all week,” Ochs said. “So we really need to do something to distribute some of the work load.”

The position will cost the county $75,100 a year, which county leaders said they hope to get a grant to pay for.