Shawnee County Health Department creates public health advisory board

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department created a Public Health Advisory Board after getting approval from county commissioners on Thursday.

The board will have a combination of medical professionals and doctors on it from places like Stormont Vail, Valeo Behavioral Health, St. Francis and Grace Med.

Some of their responsibilities will include finding a new health officer for Shawnee County, advising the officer on decisions regarding coronavirus response and other health concerns.

Director of the Shawnee County Health Department Linda Ochs said she hopes this advisory board is the first step in establishing a larger public health board in the future.