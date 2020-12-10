Shawnee County Health Department discusses COVID-19 in weekly meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department held a video conference to discuss COVID updates in the county.

Scheduled speakers include:

Craig Barnes , Shawnee County Health Department

, Shawnee County Health Department Dr. Robert Kenagy , President & CEO Stormont Vail Health

, President & CEO Stormont Vail Health Steve Anderson , CEO University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus

, CEO University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino , Shawnee County Health Officer

, Shawnee County Health Officer Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka

Craig Barnes, with the Shawnee County Health Department reminded residents that you will need to isolate yourself if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus if you have been closer than six feet for more than ten minutes.

Stormont Vail Health’s CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said staff “remains stressed.”

“The status has not changed dramatically,” Kenagy said. Kenagy hopes as the vaccine becomes available there might be space of optimism.

“There is one way that works that we know, that is to wear the mask,” Kenagy said about virus spread.

Steve Anderson, CEO University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, added to Dr. Kenagy’s comments, saying the staff are working “very hard,” forcing the hospital to “constantly reevaluate.”

“Staffing continues to be the biggest challenge,” Anderson said. “We’re down to 25 staff quarantining.”

“We’re looking forward to the vaccine,” Anderson said.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, said Shawnee County continues in an uncontrolled mode, then he added he looks forward to the day we can cancel these weekly meetings.

“The percentage of tests that come back positive continues high,” Pezzino warned residents. “Almost 6,000 tests were done for Shawnee County residents.”

In light of the increasing numbers, Pezzino said it was necessary to extend the public health order.

“Our numbers are still going up,” Pezzino said.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka, asked residents to consider supporting small business as we shop for the holidays. “We encourage you to support them right now, but we need you to stay safe,” De La Isla said.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to remember we can delay celebrations,” De La Isla said. “We want to remember that we have holidays to celebrate with all of us.”

Craig Barnes, Shawnee County Health Department, took questions during the virtual conference reminding residents that the testing is free.