Shawnee County Health Department expanding mobile vaccination sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Shawnee County is bringing reoccurring mobile vaccine clinics to give more shots to the public, health officials announced Friday.

The Shawnee County Health Department and the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response and Recovery team said that they are collaborating with community partners to increase ways for eligible residents to get vaccinated. The vaccination sites at Fellowship Hi-Crest will also offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-shot dose.

The team will set up shot clinics inside the locations listed:

Fellowship Hi-Crest – 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.

  • Fridays starting April 2 – 10 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Appointment only by clicking on this interest form.
  • First Wednesdays of each month starting April 7 – 4 to 6 p.m. – Walk-ins allowed for first 100 people
  • Second Saturdays of each month starting April 10 – 9 to 11 a.m. – Walk-ins allowed for first 100 people
  • Third Sundays of each month starting April 18 – 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Walk-ins allowed for first 100 people

Open Arms Ministries2401 SE 11th St.

  • Tuesdays starting April 6, first doses only – 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Appointment only by calling 720-300-0029, 785-221-6706 or 904-333-9587
  • Tuesdays starting April 27, first and second doses (scheduled at first shot appointment) – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Appointment only by calling 720-300-0029, 785-221-6706 or 904-333-9587

