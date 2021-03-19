Shawnee County Health Department expanding mobile vaccination sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Shawnee County is bringing reoccurring mobile vaccine clinics to give more shots to the public, health officials announced Friday.

The Shawnee County Health Department and the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response and Recovery team said that they are collaborating with community partners to increase ways for eligible residents to get vaccinated. The vaccination sites at Fellowship Hi-Crest will also offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-shot dose.

The team will set up shot clinics inside the locations listed:

Fellowship Hi-Crest – 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.

Fridays starting April 2 – 10 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Appointment only by clicking on this interest form.

First Wednesdays of each month starting April 7 – 4 to 6 p.m. – Walk-ins allowed for first 100 people

Second Saturdays of each month starting April 10 – 9 to 11 a.m. – Walk-ins allowed for first 100 people

Third Sundays of each month starting April 18 – 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Walk-ins allowed for first 100 people

Open Arms Ministries – 2401 SE 11th St.