Shawnee County Health Department gives daily coronavirus news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department gave its daily news conference amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Linda Ochs started the conference by saying that if you meet the following requirements, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days and call your healthcare provider:

Traveled to California, New York or Washington State on or after March 15.

Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado on or after March 8.

Traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15.

Traveled internationally on or after March 15.

Received notification from public health officials that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials urge you to call your doctor or the Shawnee County Health Department before you show up to the doctor’s office, hospital, etc.

“It’s your patriotic duty to follow our directions,” Ochs said.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn city commission meetings will look different. Commissioners will have to call in instead of physically attending the meetings.