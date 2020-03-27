7 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shawnee County, health department says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department gave its daily COVID-19 briefing Friday evening.

SCHD Director Linda Ochs confirmed there are now 7 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. She said they will not give out the genders and ages of the patients anymore.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino gave more information on some of the Shawnee County patients:

One was a woman who traveled from the UK and her conditions began while she was on quarantine.

Another was a younger man who felt sick and decided not to go to work. While he only had minor symptoms, he made the right decision to not go in and call in.

State health officials say one of the cases involves a healthcare worker – but they didn’t say if the person is a doctor, nurse or does something else with healthcare.

Another case involves an elderly man who got sick at home and could barely leave his house.

And at least one of the people caught the disease when they traveled over to Kansas City.

Dr. Pezzino urged people to stay home and that the current number of positive cases is going to grow. He also urged people to not go to work if they feel sick.