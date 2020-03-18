Shawnee County Health Department gives daily news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department gave its daily news conference Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Shawnee County Health Department Director Linda Ochs said there are 29 pending tests and 41 negative test results. She also said 79 people are being monitored right now who have traveled in areas of concern. Ochs also reiterated the new quarantine mandates issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment
KDHE is now mandating a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who have:
- Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (currently California, Florida, New York and Washington state) on or after March 15.
- Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado in the week prior to March 15 or after.
- Traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
- People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.
- Traveled internationally on or after March 15.
- People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.
- Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.)