Shawnee County Health Department gives daily news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department gave its daily news conference Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shawnee County Health Department Director Linda Ochs said there are 29 pending tests and 41 negative test results. She also said 79 people are being monitored right now who have traveled in areas of concern. Ochs also reiterated the new quarantine mandates issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment

KDHE is now mandating a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who have: