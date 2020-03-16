Closings and Delays
Shawnee County Health Department gives update on COVID-19 related changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is holding a press briefing Monday to give an update on “all of the major COVID-19 related changes over the past couple of days.”

The briefing is expected to start at 5 p.m.

Those speaking Monday evening include Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, SCHD Director, Linda Ochs, City of Topeka Mayor, Michelle De la Isla, and Shawnee County Board of County Commission Chair, Bill Riphahn, who will be discussing local jurisdictional operations regarding COVID-19.

