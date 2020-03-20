Shawnee County Health Department holds daily coronavirus briefing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County their daily coronavirus update briefing Friday.

SCHD Director Linda Ochs said right now there are 13 pending tests, 98 negative tests and 151 people being monitored in quarantine. No positive tests for Shawnee County have been reported at this time.

Ochs also said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be coming out with guidance for beauty salons and barbershops. There isn’t an order for them to close right now. If individual shops decide to close, that is at their discretion.

Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphan said parks, golf courses, trails and fishing ponds are still open. He mentioned studies of physical activity have proven to boost your immunity.