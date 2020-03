TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department held its daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

SCHD Director Linda Ochs confirmed a fourth positive case in Shawnee County. She said the patient is a 49-year-old woman who traveled out of state.

Ochs said the person is at home quarantining.

Ochs also said all golf courses in the county will be closed starting tonight.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla urged people to stay at home during this time.