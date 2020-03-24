Shawnee County Health Department holds news conference after positive COVID-19 case at Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department held its daily news conference Tuesday, issuing a “Safer At Home” order, and providing details of the confirmed patient with COVID-19 at a Topeka hospital.

CEO of Stormont Vail Health Dr. Robert Kenagy said the patient is a man in his 50s from Woodson County and was transported to Stormont Vail. Dr. Kenagy said the hospital received the test within 48 hours of submitting it.

Dr. Kenagy said the hospital is prepared to take care of more coronavirus patients.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino issued a stay at home order for Shawnee County that would start at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The order will then be in effect until April 26.

Under this order, everyone is directed to stay home except for essential needs.

That includes:

Obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, their family or household members, such as food, pet food or supplies necessary for staying at home

Obtaining supplies necessary for maintaining a household

Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running

Performing work providing essential services at an essential business

Caring for a family member in another household

Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

SCHD said essential businesses and organizations include:

Hospitals

Childcare facilities

Government operations

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities

Grocery stores and convenience stores

Agricultural stores or stores that provide essential food and goods for animals

Gas stations

Auto repair facilities

Garbage collection

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences

Banks

Public transportation

Dr. Pezzino said this order will not get rid of COVID-19 in that amount of time but will help slow down the spread.

He also said you won’t be able to do the following things:

Parties

Dinner with friends

Go to hair salons

Shopping for unessential goods

Unnecessary car trips

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla reiterated that grocery stores and gas stations will remain open and urged people to “please don’t take more resources than what you need.”