Shawnee County Health Department holds virtual meeting focusing on coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department will hold a virtual media conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled to speak are, Derik Flerlage, Shawnee County Health Department Infectious Disease Division Manager, Dr. Robert Kenagy, President & CEO Stormont Vail Health, Steve Anderson, CEO University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 272 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Feb. 3. That is a drop of 39 active clusters from just four days ago.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported on their website that Kansas has seen 278,915 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Their have been 8,578 hospitalizations and 3,895 statewide deaths as of Feb. 3.

According to KDHE Shawnee County has seen a a total of 15,425 cases as of Feb. 3.