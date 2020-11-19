Shawnee County Health Department holds virtual news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is holding a virtual news conference Thursday to address coronavirus concerns in the county.

The news conference comes just hours after Shawnee County commissioners approved an ordinance that requires bars and restaurants to close by 9 p.m.

The news conference is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. Watch live in the video player below or click here.

Craig Barnes with the Shawnee County Health Department said through the first 18 days of November, the health department has seen 2,059 positive coronavirus cases.

Barnes said the health department encourages employers to consider having their employees work remotely to help stop the spread of the virus. He said the department is working to expand their testing capacity and will provide an update within the coming weeks.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said the main risk factor right now is social gatherings.

In addition to restaurants and bars having to close at 9 p.m., the new ordinance said adult and youth sports and athletic activities that require in-person gatherings, whether for practice or scheduled competition are not allowed.