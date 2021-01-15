Shawnee County Health Department launches survey for phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department wants to reach out to people who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Phase two includes people aged 65 and older, congregate settings and high-contact critical workers.

High-contact critical workers include:

Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and correction officers

Grocery store workers and food services

K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers, and other staff

Food processing, including meat processing plants

Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants

Transportation workers

Workers in retail, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for COVID-19 response, the U.S. Postal Service, and Department of motor vehicles

Congregated settings include:

Homeless shelters

Congregate childcare institutions

Emergency shelters or safe houses

Corrections facilities

Behavioral health institutions

If you live in Shawnee County, fit the above criteria and are interested in getting the vaccine, the health department encourages you to complete this survey.

SCHD said it will release details for vaccine timeframes and scheduling as more details regarding Phase 2 are released. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you can email “HAAdmin@snco.us.”