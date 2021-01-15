Shawnee County Health Department launches survey for phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department wants to reach out to people who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.
Phase two includes people aged 65 and older, congregate settings and high-contact critical workers.
High-contact critical workers include:
- Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and correction officers
- Grocery store workers and food services
- K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers, and other staff
- Food processing, including meat processing plants
- Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
- Transportation workers
- Workers in retail, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for COVID-19 response, the U.S. Postal Service, and Department of motor vehicles
Congregated settings include:
- Homeless shelters
- Congregate childcare institutions
- Emergency shelters or safe houses
- Corrections facilities
- Behavioral health institutions
If you live in Shawnee County, fit the above criteria and are interested in getting the vaccine, the health department encourages you to complete this survey.
SCHD said it will release details for vaccine timeframes and scheduling as more details regarding Phase 2 are released. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you can email “HAAdmin@snco.us.”