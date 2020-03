TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department ordered that all school districts in Shawnee County suspend classroom and extracurricular activities for two weeks starting March 16.

This is out of precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

SCHD said it’s holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Friday to further discuss this.

The health department said it will work closely with school districts and independent schools to help staff, students and their families during this time.