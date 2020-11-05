Shawnee County Health Department preparing for potential coronavirus vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders are working to be prepared for whenever a coronavirus vaccine is available.

By registering with the CDC and KDHE, counties will be able to provide the vaccine.

The Director of Shawnee County’s Health Department, Linda Ochs, explained why they’re registering now at Thursday’s county commission meeting.

“I think Kansas Department of Health and Environment is being very proactive by getting these registrations done so that when there is a vaccine, we’re just ready to go. And so that’s the importance of doing it now,” Ochs said.

When a vaccine does come out, it will be in limited doses and health leaders will prioritize who gets it first.