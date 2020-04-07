Shawnee County Health Department provides self-report forms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you think you have coronavirus, health officials say the first thing you should do is call your doctor.

If you don’t have a primary care doctor, you can call the state’s health department at (866) 534-3463.

If you live in Shawnee County, there’s a new way to report your symptoms. The Shawnee County Health Department asks that you first call your healthcare provider and then fill out a self-report form.

The health department said if the information you provide indicates that follow-up is needed, they will contact you.

Your information will not be shared with others and will be used to help track the spread of the virus.

You can find the self-report form HERE.