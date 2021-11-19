Shawnee County Health Department recognizes local district for pandemic response

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As American Education Week comes to an end, the Shawnee County Health Department paid a visit to a local elementary school, ringing vaccines and celebrating the achievements of educators county-wide.

Friday morning, Meadows Elementary School took advantage of the late start school hours, hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 5-11 years old.

The Health Department has been making its way around to different school districts over the last week, thanking those who have worked with the department over the last year and a half. Friday morning, they presented USD 501 school board members with a banner signed by the Health Department, thanking them for their support and dedication to student safety.

Through quarantine, isolation, working to keep schools open, and all of the other challenges that COVID has created, the health department is grateful for the work educators do to support families.

Staff members say the recognition means a lot.

“It’s been a stressful time in education,” Meadows Principal Nicole Johnson said. With a lot of adapting to new and different and change. So to have people recognize the effort that teachers, the paras, the custodians, all employees are putting in, it’s really appreciated that someone notices.”

She encourages families who are on the fence about the vaccine to speak to their doctor for the best options available. Future clinics around the city for those 5-11 years old are in the works.