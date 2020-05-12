Shawnee County Health Department responds to employers requiring negative coronavirus test

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department responded Tuesday after being notified that some employers are requiring all employees to have a negative coronavirus test result before returning to work.

SCHD said it’s not recommended for asymptomatic people to be tested for the coronavirus. The health department also said testing and other related resources are currently focused on people with symptoms and other high risk groups identified by the health department.

Testing is currently recommended for those with a least two of the following symptoms:

Fever of 100.4 F or higher

Chills

Rigors

Myalgia

Malaise

Headache

Sore Throat

Lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing)

New olfactory and taste disorders

Diarrhea

“We appreciate the concerns employers have in regards to the health of their staff and we look forward to continuing to work together as capacity for testing increases in our community,” Carrie Delfs, SCHD Clinical Services Division Manager, said in a news release.