Shawnee County Health Department to start checking on coronavirus cases through surveys

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department has a new resource to make checking on coronavirus cases easier.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials has an online database that collects information on coronavirus cases from local health departments across the country.

Surveys are created and taken by people who live in each county and it helps standardize all the information.

On Monday, the Shawnee County Health Department got approval from the board of county commissioners to buy a membership to access the online database.

Along with calling to check in on people who have coronavirus, the surveys will be a big help for monitoring the county.

A nurse can send the patient who is in quarantine the survey by email or text, for example. The survey asks them about their updated coronavirus symptoms.

The surveys mean there’s no contact necessary and takes less time than calling each patient, which has been the only way health department employees have been able to monitor people right now.

“I see this as a really good tool moving forward that we can possibly not have quite as much manpower, but use technology to do our monitoring,” Linda Ochs, Director of the Shawnee County Health Department, said.

The membership costs $6,000 and will be paid for with grant money.

Shawnee County officials will also be able to see surveys and information from other departments across the country, like Johnson and Sedgwick counties who are also members of The National Association of County and City Health Officials.