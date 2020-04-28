Shawnee County Health Department urges people to respond to phone calls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is asking for the public’s help to get the county back in business.

The main issue workers are dealing with is trying to get a hold of people who are under quarantine who have tested positive for the coronavirus. They are spending hours each day calling people who are under quarantine to check their conditions.

The problem is, sometimes the health department can’t get some of the people to answer the phone. David Ade with the health department said they can’t clear them and get accurate information if people don’t respond.

“I understand people want to get back to their normal lives but until we really have this contained, this is going to be difficult to do,” Ade said.

He said they report the information to the leaders making the decisions that will help lift more restrictions.