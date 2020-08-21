Shawnee County health officer encourages people to sign up for coronavirus alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – County health officials have released Shawnee County COVID-19 Alerts to help keep the public up to date on coronavirus announcements, according to public information officer Amanda Monhollon.

Health officials have created a number people can text to receive the most recent information from Shawnee County as well as weekly updates. The goal of the alert system is to make sure community members are aware of what is happening in their area, said Monhollon during the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team press conference.

Texting SNCOCOVID19 to 888777 will allow people to see:

Weekly data updates

Press releases

Health order changes

Coronavirus resolutions

To watch the full Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team press conference, click here.